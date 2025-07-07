Downtown Elizabethton to host ‘Hometown Vibes’ for First Friday on July 11 Published 2:07 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Main Street Elizabethton will bring the community together for a night of family-friendly fun, music, food and shopping during the next First Friday celebration on July 11, beginning at 5 p.m. The theme for this month’s event is “Hometown Vibes.”

The evening will feature live entertainment, interactive activity zones, and extended hours at more than 25 downtown shops. Guests can pick up a BINGO card at participating businesses for a chance to win prizes while exploring local boutiques, vintage shops and specialty stores.

Event highlights from 5 to 8 p.m. include:

Local shops: In-store specials and extended hours at more than 25 locations

Fun Zone: Free 9-hole mini golf and yard games, courtesy of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library

Community Zone: Meet local organizations in the 400 Block Breezeway and visit July’s Bronze Sponsor, Lantern Real Estate

Mobile Food Zone: Enjoy a wide variety of food truck options and dine at downtown restaurants

The festivities continue into the evening with First Friday After Dark , featuring:

Live music at Jiggy Ray’s and Riverside Taphouse

Trivia night at Appalachian Sun Brewery

Art Bar events with Made on Elk and Crossroads Craftworks

Late-night shopping at The Curious Moon

The First Friday Summer Series is presented by Main Street Elizabethton and supported by Gold Sponsor Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, Silver Sponsors Citizens Bank and Tour Carter County, and Bronze Sponsor Lantern Real Estate.