Wilbur Dam Road bridge traffic reduced to one lane starting July 7 Published 9:36 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Beginning Monday, July 7, traffic on the Wilbur Dam Road bridge in Carter County will be reduced to one lane as part of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s ongoing bridge replacement project.

Temporary traffic signals will be installed at both ends of the bridge to safely manage alternating one-way traffic. This new traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through the summer of 2027.

The bridge, which crosses Wilbur Reservoir near Elizabethton, provides the only vehicular access to TVA’s Watauga Dam, nearby recreation facilities and a few neighboring homes.

The project aims to improve safety and reliability by replacing the aging bridge structure. The new bridge will be constructed adjacent to the existing one, allowing traffic to continue with minimal disruption until the old bridge is closed and demolished.

TVA officials said the updated bridge will provide long-term benefits for the community, including safer access to recreational areas and the capacity to support large-scale equipment used in hydro-maintenance operations at the dam.

TVA will provide updates on any temporary lane closures, construction-related noise or heavy equipment movement as the project progresses.

For more information, contact TVA at WilburBridgeProject@tva.gov.