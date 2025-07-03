Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park presents Independence on the Frontier July 12 Published 9:16 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo Reenactors gather inside Fort Watauga for a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence during the annual Independence on the Frontier celebration at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. This year’s event takes place Saturday, July 12. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more Contributed photo Members of the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia prepare for the day’s events during Independence on the Frontier at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in Elizabethton. The living history event will be held Saturday, July 12.

Step back in time 249 years to a colorful revolutionary world and witness life on the colonial frontier during a very tumultuous time. In the summer of 1776, colonial leaders met in Philadelphia to draft a document that would forever change the world. By today’s standards, information traveled slowly in the 18th century. As our guests at Fort Watauga, you too can be part of the excitement as news of American independence finally reaches the colonial frontier. What did the settlers think about a new nation? Walk among historical characters and hear their varied reactions to the Declaration, from fear of war to the hope of a brighter future.

The celebration takes place on Saturday, July 12, as members of the Washington County Regiment of North Carolina Militia, host living history organization at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, muster at Fort Watauga. The event will include a myriad of activities, allowing guests the opportunity to step back in time and experience daily life on the colonial frontier in 1776. The highlight of the day will be a special reading of the Declaration of Independence, given inside Fort Watauga at 1 p.m. Other activities will include colonial games, 18th-century tavern life, Revolutionary War-era soldier displays, life at Fort Watauga and much more. Also, don’t forget to visit our award-winning museum and shop in our book and gift store while you’re enjoying the day.

Extend your Independence celebrations and bring the entire family out for a day full of history, patriotism, education and family fun. Admission is free, and the event will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 12. Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is located at 1651 W. Elk Ave., Elizabethton, TN 37643. For more information about Sycamore Shoals, please contact the park at 423-543-5808 or visit tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.

Schedule of Events

All programs will be held inside Fort Watauga unless otherwise noted.

10 a.m. – Morning Assembly: The Washington Co. Militia falls in for inspection and raises the flag.

10:30 a.m. – On the Continental Line: From uniforms and equipment to the hardships of battle and disease, join seasonal interpreter Matthew Simerly to learn about the lives of soldiers in the Continental Army and why they would take up arms against the mighty British Empire.

11 a.m. – Bayonet Competition: Witness some friendly rivalry between the gentlemen of the militia as they hone their skill with this 18th-century weapon.

11:30 a.m. – Ice Cream: An 18th-Century Delicacy: Join Mrs. Janik to learn how our colonial ancestors made and enjoyed this refreshing treat.

Noon – Colonial Militia Demonstration: Members of the Washington Co. Regiment will give a demonstration of flintlock weaponry and 18th-century battlefield tactics.

12:30 p.m. – Taverns in Colonial America: It is said that the seeds of the American Revolution were sown in the taverns of New England. Join Mrs. Hardy to learn about these important establishments and the significance they held in early American history.

1 p.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence: The document declaring our separation from Great Britain has arrived in the settlement. Join the local settlers and hear their varied reactions during this public reading inside Fort Watauga.

2 p.m. – Independence – East TN Style!: From the Watauga Association to the State of Franklin and beyond, several local attempts at self-government have coursed through our history. Join seasonal interpreter Mark McGregor to learn how independence is in the very fabric of East Tennessee. (Visitor Center)

2:30 p.m. – Ladies’ Skillet Toss: The ladies of the settlement gather to test their skills of strength and accuracy. A spectacle not to be missed!

3 p.m. – Retiring the Colors: The event comes to a close as the Washington Co. Militia lowers the flag.

Schedule is subject to change or cancellation due to inclement weather.