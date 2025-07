Rasnick Family Reunion planned for Sunday Published 8:22 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Rasnick Family Reunion will be held Sunday, July 6, beginning at 1 p.m. at Biltmore Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

All paper plates, napkins, cups, silverware and drinks will be provided. Please bring covered dishes and desserts.

Any questions, call W.C. at 423-512-1300.