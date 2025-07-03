Randy Holder: A life of heart, hustle and hope Published 12:43 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

By C.Y. Peters

Randy Holder was more than a player, more than a coach, more than a name etched in local sports memories — he was a winner in every sense of the word. Born in 1956 to Deward and Marie Asher Holder, Randy grew up in the tight-knit Midway community alongside his sister Karen and brother Ed. From the beginning, Randy’s life was defined by dedication, drive and a deep love for his teammates, his family and his hometown.

His athletic journey began at Midway Elementary, where Randy starred on the basketball court under the leadership of Coach Daniel Holder. In 1969, young Randy helped lead the Midway Rebels to the runner-up finish in the district tournament, showing flashes of the leadership and competitive fire that would define his life. He also played baseball with equal passion, earning a spot on the 1970 Carter County Elementary All-Star Team along with teammate Denny Ensor. That same year, Midway claimed a big win over Unaka in the district consolation game, and Randy was honored as an All-Tournament selection.

At Unaka High School, Randy emerged as a true track and field standout. In 1973, he was named Most Valuable Track Athlete — one of only four athletes recognized as the “best of the best” across Carter County. He was a multi-sport athlete, earning letters in both track and basketball. In basketball, Randy was known for his hustle and consistency, leading the Rangers in scoring several times during his senior season. He averaged 10.6 points per game in the 1973-74 season and stood tall on the court, second in height only to teammate Rick Collins. That year, he also earned the unique honor of being the basketball team’s representative to kiss the homecoming queen — a distinction that always brought a proud smile to his face.

Randy’s love of sports carried on after high school. He swung a mighty bat in the Industrial League, helping the Rookies secure a championship in 1980 with a towering home run in a 21-6 rout of Watauga Industries. In 1982, he played for the N.A.R.C. Cherokees, helping them to a nearly perfect 21-1 season. Once again, Randy was named an All-Star — proof that his game hadn’t lost a step.

But Randy Holder didn’t just play — he gave back. In 1983, when local legends like J.C. Campbell, Henry Wayne Ensor, Pete Blankenship, Frank Murray and John Orr helped launch the Carter County Youth Football League, Randy was one of the first coaches to answer the call. Leading the Keenburg squad, Randy helped lay the foundation for a new generation of athletes. That same year, he returned to baseball to coach Little League. Fittingly, he named his team the Rookies, in honor of the team he once played for. His team finished third in the regular season and runner-up in the tournament — a testament to his coaching and mentorship.

In 1987, Randy took the reins of a Pee Wee basketball team and once again proved he could lead from the sideline. His team captured the league title and finished second in the tournament, continuing his tradition of excellence.

Beyond the fields and courts, Randy was a man of faith and family. He was a devoted member of East Fairview Free Will Baptist Church and the proud father of his daughter, Brandy. Though he faced loss — his father in 1986 and his mother in 1997 — he continued to live with the same heart and grit that had defined his life from the beginning.

Tragically, Randy Holder died on Aug. 3, 1999, at the young age of 43. His passing left a hole in the community, but his legacy lives on — in the athletes he coached, the games he played and the values he stood for.

Randy Holder was more than an athlete. He was a mentor, a father, a friend and a fighter. He was the kind of man who never quit, always gave his best and made everyone around him better. Carter County will never forget Randy Holder — a true hometown hero whose spirit still echoes on the fields and courts of East Tennessee.