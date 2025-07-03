Published 1:53 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Nettie Mabel Stevens, 90, Roan Mountain, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2025, in the Waters of Roan Highland. She was born Oct. 26, 1934, to the late Carl and Nellie Troutman Hughes. She was a homemaker. She was of the Baptist faith and loved yard-saling and gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Grove Ledford; second husband, Richard A. Stevens; two sons, Howard and Virgil Ledford; and a brother, Marion Hughes.

Survivors include a son, Ray Ledford and wife, Linda Sue; three daughters, Christine Buckley and husband, Jerry, Charlotte Stevens, and Samantha Markland; six grandchildren, Little Ray Ledford, Heather Shook, Carl Markland, Nina Markland, Hope Markland and Taylor Scott; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Ruby Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 6, 2025, in the Johnson-Roan View Cemetery with Pastor Randy English. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. The family would like to express a special thank-you to the staff of Waters of Roan Highland. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Sunday.

