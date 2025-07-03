Mini golf takes over Kiwanis Park for free family event July 27 Published 10:46 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Elizabethton Parks and Recreation is inviting the community to “Par-Tee in the Park,” a free, family-friendly event set for Sunday, July 27, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Kiwanis Park.

For one day only, the park will be transformed into an 18-hole miniature golf course, giving families, friends and visitors of all ages a chance to enjoy a round of golf in a scenic outdoor setting. All putters, balls and scorecards will be provided, and no registration is required.

“Par-Tee in the Park” is open to everyone, and participants can simply walk up and play at their own pace.

In addition to mini golf, food trucks will be on site throughout the day offering a variety of food, drinks and snacks for purchase.

For more information, contact Elizabethton Parks and Recreation or visit their social media pages.