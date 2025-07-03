Published 12:36 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Hannah Rebeca Lyons passed away peacefully at her home in Kingsport, Tennessee, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at the age of 40. Hannah was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, the only daughter of Michael Simerly and Lois Herman. Hannah was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry Herman, and her paternal grandparents, Norman and Phyllis Simerly.

Hannah had a kind heart, a radiant spirit and a quiet strength that touched all who knew her. She was known for her compassionate soul, her love for her family and friends and her dedication to her work in the administration office at Northeast Community College.

Those left to honor and carry forward Hannah’s memory include her loving husband, Jason Lyons of the home; her mother, Lois Herman of the home; her father, Michael Simerly and wife, Denise, of Elizabethton; her stepson, whom she cared for as her own, Ira Lyons of Bristol, Tennessee; her maternal grandmother, Nancy Herman of Elizabethton; and her best friend and chosen sister, Rachel Dupree of South Carolina.

A service to celebrate Hannah’s beautiful life will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, July 7, 2025, in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Mr. Wayne Emery, minister, officiating. The family will receive friends between the hours of 6 and 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Monday.

A private disposition will be conducted at a later date.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in memory of Hannah to Amnesty International by visiting their website at www.amnesty.org.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations in memory of Hannah to Amnesty International by visiting their website at www.amnesty.org.