General Sessions Court
Published 10:11 am Thursday, July 3, 2025
JUNE 30
Charles Curtis Carden, 15 days for second violation of probation
Stephen Lynn Clabough, 15 days for violation of probation
Alyssua Dawn Gandee, 15 days for violation of probation
Eva K. Green, theft of property, $25 fine and court cost, 90 days
Dylan Coy Harmon, 120 days for violation of probation
Stephen Alan Hunt, bound over to grand jury on charges of unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon, domestic assault, four counts of aggravated rape, false imprisonment and aggravated domestic assault
Jeffrey Douglas King, two days for failure to appear
Kyrie L. Koerber, 100 days for violation of probation
James R. Matheson, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 15 days
Brandon D. Mayse, 60 days for violation of probation; leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten); driving on revoked license, $25 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten)
Joshua Taylor, 15 days for violation of probation
Christian L. Tibbs, 90 days for second violation of probation
Charlie Wells, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost
Adrienne R. Baynard, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia
Zachary Benfield, speeding (plus 5 over limit), $10 fine and court cost
Brandy Campbell, capias, theft
Sharon A. Greenwell, driving under the influence (drugs), $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail
Joshua Russell, capias, shoplifting, assault and failure to appear
Debbie Stout, assault, $100 fine and court cost, and no contact with victim
Ashley D. Townsend, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine and court cost
Christopher Wilson, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia
JULY 2
Christopher Anderson, 250 days for second violation of probation
Edward Wayne Guinn, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, two days
Coty Henry Hoke, two days for failure to appear; driving on revoked license (two counts), $50 fine and court cost, 15 days on each count; altering, falsifying or forging auto titles/assignment plate, $50 fine and court cost
Christopher Shawn Simmons, failure to appear, two days
James B. Smith, failure to appear, two days; criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 30 days
Dalton Clay Reece, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost; public intoxication, $10 fine and court cost