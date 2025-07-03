General Sessions Court

Published 10:11 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Contributed Content

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

JUNE 30
 Charles Curtis Carden, 15 days for second violation of probation
 Stephen Lynn Clabough, 15 days for violation of probation
 Alyssua Dawn Gandee, 15 days for violation of probation
 Eva K. Green, theft of property, $25 fine and court cost, 90 days
 Dylan Coy Harmon, 120 days for violation of probation
 Stephen Alan Hunt, bound over to grand jury on charges of unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon, domestic assault, four counts of aggravated rape, false imprisonment and aggravated domestic assault
 Jeffrey Douglas King, two days for failure to appear
 Kyrie L. Koerber, 100 days for violation of probation
 James R. Matheson, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 15 days
 Brandon D. Mayse, 60 days for violation of probation; leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten); driving on revoked license, $25 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten)
 Joshua Taylor, 15 days for violation of probation
 Christian L. Tibbs, 90 days for second violation of probation
 Charlie Wells, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost
 Adrienne R. Baynard, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia
 Zachary Benfield, speeding (plus 5 over limit), $10 fine and court cost
 Brandy Campbell, capias, theft
 Sharon A. Greenwell, driving under the influence (drugs), $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail
 Joshua Russell, capias, shoplifting, assault and failure to appear
 Debbie Stout, assault, $100 fine and court cost, and no contact with victim
 Ashley D. Townsend, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine and court cost
 Christopher Wilson, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia

JULY 2
 Christopher Anderson, 250 days for second violation of probation
 Edward Wayne Guinn, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, two days
 Coty Henry Hoke, two days for failure to appear; driving on revoked license (two counts), $50 fine and court cost, 15 days on each count; altering, falsifying or forging auto titles/assignment plate, $50 fine and court cost
 Christopher Shawn Simmons, failure to appear, two days
 James B. Smith, failure to appear, two days; criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 30 days
 Dalton Clay Reece, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost; public intoxication, $10 fine and court cost

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Most Popular

You Might Like