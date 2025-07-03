General Sessions Court Published 10:11 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

JUNE 30

Charles Curtis Carden, 15 days for second violation of probation

Stephen Lynn Clabough, 15 days for violation of probation

Alyssua Dawn Gandee, 15 days for violation of probation

Eva K. Green, theft of property, $25 fine and court cost, 90 days

Dylan Coy Harmon, 120 days for violation of probation

Stephen Alan Hunt, bound over to grand jury on charges of unlawful carrying and possession of a weapon, domestic assault, four counts of aggravated rape, false imprisonment and aggravated domestic assault

Jeffrey Douglas King, two days for failure to appear

Kyrie L. Koerber, 100 days for violation of probation

James R. Matheson, domestic assault, $100 fine and court cost, 15 days

Brandon D. Mayse, 60 days for violation of probation; leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten); driving on revoked license, $25 fine and court cost, 60 days (to flatten)

Joshua Taylor, 15 days for violation of probation

Christian L. Tibbs, 90 days for second violation of probation

Charlie Wells, leaving scene of accident with property damage, $10 fine and court cost; failure to comply with financial responsibility law, $10 fine and court cost

Adrienne R. Baynard, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia

Zachary Benfield, speeding (plus 5 over limit), $10 fine and court cost

Brandy Campbell, capias, theft

Sharon A. Greenwell, driving under the influence (drugs), $350 fine and court cost, two days in jail

Joshua Russell, capias, shoplifting, assault and failure to appear

Debbie Stout, assault, $100 fine and court cost, and no contact with victim

Ashley D. Townsend, no driver’s license on person, $25 fine and court cost

Christopher Wilson, capias, possession of drug paraphernalia

JULY 2

Christopher Anderson, 250 days for second violation of probation

Edward Wayne Guinn, criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, two days

Coty Henry Hoke, two days for failure to appear; driving on revoked license (two counts), $50 fine and court cost, 15 days on each count; altering, falsifying or forging auto titles/assignment plate, $50 fine and court cost

Christopher Shawn Simmons, failure to appear, two days

James B. Smith, failure to appear, two days; criminal trespassing, $10 fine and court cost, 30 days

Dalton Clay Reece, disorderly conduct, $10 fine and court cost; public intoxication, $10 fine and court cost