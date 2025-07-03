Elizabethton insurance agent earns top Horace Mann honors, global sales award Published 9:23 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

Ricky Walters, owner of Educator Benefits Insurance Service, 415 Hudson Drive, Elizabethton, was ranked as one of Horace Mann’s top 10 agents in 2024, earning him the company’s elite Inner Circle distinction. He also earned Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) Court of the Table membership for his outstanding life and financial services sales. MDRT is a global, independent association of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 700 companies in 80 nations and territories.

Walters, who serves educators and school employees in Carter, Johnson, Unicoi, Washington and Sullivan counties, received the awards from Horace Mann President and CEO Marita Zuraitis at the company’s annual Leadership Conference in London, England.

“Our agents consistently go above and beyond to serve our clients, building lasting relationships and exemplifying the values of Horace Mann. Ricky’s dedication, professionalism and meaningful impact on educators truly set him apart,” said Zuraitis.

Horace Mann’s annual awards recognize the company’s top agents for their outstanding service to the educational community both in and out of the classroom.