David Lee Blevins

Published 2:21 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

David Lewis Blevins, age 78, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 29, 2025. He was born in Mitchell County, North Carolina, on Feb. 22, 1947.

After graduating high school, David joined the Navy Seabees, where he served two tours during Vietnam spanning over six years. Once he left the military, he started a career with the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired. In his retirement, he drove a truck for several companies, working until his health no longer allowed.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Floyd Blevins; mother, Ruby Wilcox; three sisters, Alma Jean Blevins, Wilma Maria Laughrun and Melba Bennett; and brother-in-law, Paul Laughrun.

Left to cherish his memory are his pride and joy, Samantha Jane Cox; two sons, Robert Jess Blevins and Daniel Wade Blevins; two grandchildren, Michael Stone and Seth Blevins; several great-grandchildren and many whom he claimed as his own; brother, L.F. (Doris) Blevins; sister, Nadine Ward; stepsister, Cheryl Ann; brother-in-law, Ira Bennett; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A public graveside service with military honors will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the family of David Blevins. (423) 282-1521