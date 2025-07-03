Church Briefs Published 12:27 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Union Hill Free Will

No Name But His will sing Sunday at the 11 a.m. worship service at Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church.

The public is invited.

Tyler Street is pastor at Union Hill.

VF House of Prayer

A fun afternoon of food and fellowship with a cookout and yard games will be held Saturday, July 5, at the Valley Forge House of Prayer from 3 to 6 p.m.

The church is located at 131 House of Prayer Road off Siam Road.

The Rev. Timothy Simerly is pastor.

East Side Christian

Vacation Bible School is coming up July 17-19 at East Side Christian Church. Classes will be held Thursday and Friday from 7 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The theme of the Bible school is “God’s Big Backyard.” There will be classes for children ages 3 and up.

Activities will include Bible lessons, snacks, inflatables and more.

The church is located at 1400 Siam Road.

Hunter Memorial

Vacation Bible School is scheduled July 7-11 at Hunter Memorial Baptist Church, with classes from 6 to 8 p.m. each day.

The theme of the Bible school is “Bon Appetit.” Classes will be available for children in grades K-5. Students are invited to come to the table and see what’s cooking up with Jesus Christ, learning about the bread of life, the living water, the fruits of the Spirit and more.

Hunter Memorial Baptist is located at 599 Highway 91.

Lynn Valley Baptist

A patriotic picnic will be held at Lynn Valley Baptist Church Sunday, July 6, at 5 p.m.

There will be food, fun, inflatables and fellowship.

The church is located at 1367 Broad St.

The church will host a Matter of Balance workshop for those who fear falling beginning July 7. The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon and run for eight weeks. To register, call 423-722-5109.

All are invited.

First Christian

The public is invited to join the congregation of First Christian Church for worship Sunday at 9:45 a.m. The current sermon series is in the book of Philippians.

Sunday school for all ages is at 10 a.m., and Bible study for all ages is Wednesday at 6 p.m.

First Christian helps people in Carter County by having a food pantry. If you live in Carter County and need assistance with food, call the church office at 423-542-5651 to make an appointment.

Also, the public is invited to check out the church’s video of its July 4 celebration: “FCC July 4th Celebration Video 2025” on Vimeo.

The church is located at 513 Hattie Ave.

Michael Klaus is minister at First Christian.

First Free Will Baptist

The Pylant Family will minister at First Free Will Baptist Church on Sunday, July 20, at the 6 p.m. worship service.

The church is located at 706 First St.

The Rev. Nathan Jennings is pastor.

Pleasant Beach

A summer youth rally will be held Friday, July 11, at 7 p.m. at Pleasant Beach Baptist Church.

The guest speaker is Tony Shirley.

Following the service, there will be dinner and dessert, games and fellowship.

All youth are invited.