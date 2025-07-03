Christian life ought to be filled with joy, even in times of difficulty Published 8:36 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: My three buddies and I were excited when we got saved. We had a chance to start over in life and make better decisions. But we’re all discouraged because things aren’t as hopeful as when we first became believers. Is this normal, or are we doing something wrong, and what does it really mean to be born of God? – F.B.

Dear F.B.: Becoming a Christian is one thing. Living the Christian life is another. Just as you were born physically, you emerged as a new and independent personality; so when you were born again by the Holy Spirit, you became spiritually a new creature in Christ. This is what it means to be children born of God – those who have received Christ into their lives and who have believed in His Name.

But this is not all there is of the Christian life – Jesus tells us that we must follow Him. That is a lifetime journey. Perhaps the joy of the original decision to follow Christ has dulled, as though there’s only the dying ember of what used to be a mighty flame for Christ in the soul. It can bring a sense of defeat. Satan will do everything he can to discourage us and cause us to doubt our salvation in Christ.

The Bible teaches that the Christian life ought to be filled with joy, even in times of difficulty. The Bible teaches that a life of inward rest and outward victory is the believer’s birthright. The difficulties experienced by defeated Christians come because they have taken their eyes off Christ. Their eyes are on the world about them – on circumstances. Some become too introspective, looking only at themselves and their failures. Once our eyes are fastened on Christ, victory in life is realized.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)