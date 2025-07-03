Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers

Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Contributed Content

Chancery Court

Laurie Ann Hardin v. Ricky Eugene Hardin (divorce)

Whoman Joshua Ryder v. Charissa Lavelle Ryder (legal separation)

Deborah Jean Fairman v. Roger James Fairman (divorce)

Justin Kevin Fannon v. Cierra Brooke Fannon (order of protection)

Said Aly Hassan Semary v. Bobbie Peterson Cook (divorce)

Henry Russell Davis v. April Michelle Vance Davis (divorce)

Alissa Nicole Campbell v. Alyssa Elsie Selfe (order of protection)

 

Circuit Court

Violet Cordell v. Herman Price and Ean Holdings LLC (damages/personal injury)

 

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past weeks at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Sherry Diane Bailey, personal rep., to Ashley Nicole Ledbetter et al., Dist. 15, no consideration
 Eddie Dean Morton, personal rep., to Eddie Dean Morton, Dist. 3, no consideration
 College Park Free Will Baptist Church to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim
 Toe River Free Will Baptist Association to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim
 Justin John Lindley Williams et ux to Steven Foster et ux, Dist. 15, $259,000
 Everette E. Stout et ux et al. to O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., Dist. 6, $650,000
 Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
 Rondy Rae McKee to Candice Beckham, Dist. 4, quitclaim
 Elizabethton Housing & Development to City of Elizabethton, Dist. 7, quitclaim
 Eddie Rogers Vest to Eddie Rogers Vest et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim
 Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et vir, no district listed, quitclaim
 Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et al., Dist. 2, $415,000
 Daniel L. Goodall and Anastasia M. Goodall to Madison Trust Co., no district listed, $90,000
 Thurman H. King Jr. to Rosa Family Holdings LLC, Dist. 11, $70,000
 Adam W. Carden et al. to Sarah Whaley, Dist. 15, $279,900
 Michael John Sullivan Jr. et ux to Robert Edward Wichman Jr. et ux, Dist. 14, $115,000
 Eric Andrew Carter to Eric Andrew Carter et ux, Dist. 6, deed of entireties
 Clarence Edward Wilson Jr. to Norma Jean Baumgardner, Dist. 9, quitclaim
 Verl Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Logan David Hosmer et al. to Kristopher Tate et ux, Dist. (unspecified), $379,000
 Marilee Dechart, personal rep., to Thomas Steven Little et ux, Dist. 15, $300,000
 Laura E. Holtsclaw to James D. Holtsclaw, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Adventure From Home Inc. to Carla Haynes et al., Dist. 12, $324,200
 Brian R. Swartout and Jean M. Swartout, trustees, to Andrew Goan et al., Dist. 17, quitclaim
 Ronald W. Kimbrell to Lukeus Isbanioly, Dist. 9, $162,500
 Charles Jack Murray et ux to Charles Matthew Murray, Dist. 13, quitclaim
 Ricky Wayne Woodby Jr. to Charles B. Bise et ux, Dist. 14, $45,000
 Brian D. Tapio et ux to Steven Jay Shell et al., Dist. 2, $330,000
 Stephen C. Woodward et al. to Mickey Tyson Sugg et al., Dist. 5, $615,000
 Diana Lynn Frost to Matthew Campbell et ux, Dist. 9, $334,000
 Robert Shirley et al. to Ryan P. Bramblett et al., Dist. 7, $334,000
 Carolynn D. Vernon et vir to Rebecca N. Dickenson, Dist. 15, $199,000
 Todd Taylor York et ux to Alicia LaCroix et al., no district listed, $199,000
 Cathy L. Blevins et vir to Steven Alan Fair, Dist. 8, $273,000
 Michael G. Markum et ux to Andee Paterson et al., Dist. 15, $211,100
 Wilson & Associates PLLC to Mary Lou Street, Dist. 5, trustee’s deed
 Jared Arnold to LeAnn Pearce et al., Dist. 9, $140,000
 Ripshin Lake Corporation to Jim B. Taylor et ux, Dist. 3, quitclaim
 Laurel McCarthy et vir to Justin White et ux, Dist. 13, $250,000
 Rachel Passion, administrator, to Emmanuel Wayne Woods et al., Dist. 9, $237,000
 Houses to Homes LLC to First National Bank of America, Dist. 13, quitclaim
 Penny Parker to Alexandra Isabel Parker, Dist. 14, $164,000
 Cindy Pierce Torbett et al. to Gary James Rutledge et al., no district listed, $229,500
 Samuel Ray Myers to Samuel Ray Myers et al., Dist. 10, deed of entireties
 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David G. Boozell et al., Dist. 15, $21,200
 Dewey Isaac Scalf et al. to Jana Cole Lethcoe, no district listed, $229,000
 Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal rep., et al., Dist. 10, to Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal representative’s deed
 Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe to Richard Earl Lowe, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Francia Almonte to Kathie Robinson, Dist. 7, $135,000
 Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Boyd Smith, Dist. 8, $155,000
 Lisa Ann Vinci to Dennis Ray Campbell et ux, no district listed, $37,000
 Cindy Thompson to William Seth Birchfield, Dist. 2, $50,000
 Jerry Dale McKinney et al. to Joshua Byron Miller et ux, no district listed, quitclaim
 Johnny Lee Hicks et al. to Johnny Lee Hicks, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Michael Ramsey Loveless, personal rep., to Michael Ramsey Loveless, Dist. 10, quitclaim
 Marla Marie Leaf et al. to Judy Richards et al., Dist. 5, $210,000
 Sheri Frances Hundley et al. to Karen Ray Davidson, Dist. 8, $25,000
 Michael Dean Davison et al. to Meredith Neal et al., Dist. 8, $795,000
 Christopher Lenehan to Christopher Lenehan et al., Dist. 2, quitclaim

