Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Chancery Court

Laurie Ann Hardin v. Ricky Eugene Hardin (divorce)

Whoman Joshua Ryder v. Charissa Lavelle Ryder (legal separation)

Deborah Jean Fairman v. Roger James Fairman (divorce)

Justin Kevin Fannon v. Cierra Brooke Fannon (order of protection)

Said Aly Hassan Semary v. Bobbie Peterson Cook (divorce)

Henry Russell Davis v. April Michelle Vance Davis (divorce)

Alissa Nicole Campbell v. Alyssa Elsie Selfe (order of protection)

Circuit Court

Violet Cordell v. Herman Price and Ean Holdings LLC (damages/personal injury)

Realty Transfers

The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past weeks at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:

Sherry Diane Bailey, personal rep., to Ashley Nicole Ledbetter et al., Dist. 15, no consideration

Eddie Dean Morton, personal rep., to Eddie Dean Morton, Dist. 3, no consideration

College Park Free Will Baptist Church to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Toe River Free Will Baptist Association to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim

Justin John Lindley Williams et ux to Steven Foster et ux, Dist. 15, $259,000

Everette E. Stout et ux et al. to O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., Dist. 6, $650,000

Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim

Rondy Rae McKee to Candice Beckham, Dist. 4, quitclaim

Elizabethton Housing & Development to City of Elizabethton, Dist. 7, quitclaim

Eddie Rogers Vest to Eddie Rogers Vest et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim

Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et vir, no district listed, quitclaim

Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et al., Dist. 2, $415,000

Daniel L. Goodall and Anastasia M. Goodall to Madison Trust Co., no district listed, $90,000

Thurman H. King Jr. to Rosa Family Holdings LLC, Dist. 11, $70,000

Adam W. Carden et al. to Sarah Whaley, Dist. 15, $279,900

Michael John Sullivan Jr. et ux to Robert Edward Wichman Jr. et ux, Dist. 14, $115,000

Eric Andrew Carter to Eric Andrew Carter et ux, Dist. 6, deed of entireties

Clarence Edward Wilson Jr. to Norma Jean Baumgardner, Dist. 9, quitclaim

Verl Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Logan David Hosmer et al. to Kristopher Tate et ux, Dist. (unspecified), $379,000

Marilee Dechart, personal rep., to Thomas Steven Little et ux, Dist. 15, $300,000

Laura E. Holtsclaw to James D. Holtsclaw, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Laura E. Holtsclaw to James D. Holtsclaw, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Adventure From Home Inc. to Carla Haynes et al., Dist. 12, $324,200

Brian R. Swartout and Jean M. Swartout, trustees, to Andrew Goan et al., Dist. 17, quitclaim

Ronald W. Kimbrell to Lukeus Isbanioly, Dist. 9, $162,500

Charles Jack Murray et ux to Charles Matthew Murray, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Ricky Wayne Woodby Jr. to Charles B. Bise et ux, Dist. 14, $45,000

Brian D. Tapio et ux to Steven Jay Shell et al., Dist. 2, $330,000

Stephen C. Woodward et al. to Mickey Tyson Sugg et al., Dist. 5, $615,000

Diana Lynn Frost to Matthew Campbell et ux, Dist. 9, $334,000

Robert Shirley et al. to Ryan P. Bramblett et al., Dist. 7, $334,000

Carolynn D. Vernon et vir to Rebecca N. Dickenson, Dist. 15, $199,000

Todd Taylor York et ux to Alicia LaCroix et al., no district listed, $199,000

Cathy L. Blevins et vir to Steven Alan Fair, Dist. 8, $273,000

Michael G. Markum et ux to Andee Paterson et al., Dist. 15, $211,100

Wilson & Associates PLLC to Mary Lou Street, Dist. 5, trustee’s deed

Jared Arnold to LeAnn Pearce et al., Dist. 9, $140,000

Ripshin Lake Corporation to Jim B. Taylor et ux, Dist. 3, quitclaim

Laurel McCarthy et vir to Justin White et ux, Dist. 13, $250,000

Rachel Passion, administrator, to Emmanuel Wayne Woods et al., Dist. 9, $237,000

Houses to Homes LLC to First National Bank of America, Dist. 13, quitclaim

Penny Parker to Alexandra Isabel Parker, Dist. 14, $164,000

Cindy Pierce Torbett et al. to Gary James Rutledge et al., no district listed, $229,500

Samuel Ray Myers to Samuel Ray Myers et al., Dist. 10, deed of entireties

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David G. Boozell et al., Dist. 15, $21,200

Dewey Isaac Scalf et al. to Jana Cole Lethcoe, no district listed, $229,000

Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal rep., et al., Dist. 10, to Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal representative’s deed

Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe to Richard Earl Lowe, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Francia Almonte to Kathie Robinson, Dist. 7, $135,000

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Boyd Smith, Dist. 8, $155,000

Lisa Ann Vinci to Dennis Ray Campbell et ux, no district listed, $37,000

Cindy Thompson to William Seth Birchfield, Dist. 2, $50,000

Jerry Dale McKinney et al. to Joshua Byron Miller et ux, no district listed, quitclaim

Johnny Lee Hicks et al. to Johnny Lee Hicks, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Michael Ramsey Loveless, personal rep., to Michael Ramsey Loveless, Dist. 10, quitclaim

Marla Marie Leaf et al. to Judy Richards et al., Dist. 5, $210,000

Sheri Frances Hundley et al. to Karen Ray Davidson, Dist. 8, $25,000

Michael Dean Davison et al. to Meredith Neal et al., Dist. 8, $795,000

Christopher Lenehan to Christopher Lenehan et al., Dist. 2, quitclaim