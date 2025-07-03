Chancery, Circuit Court and Realty Transfers
Published 3:30 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025
|
Chancery Court
Laurie Ann Hardin v. Ricky Eugene Hardin (divorce)
Whoman Joshua Ryder v. Charissa Lavelle Ryder (legal separation)
Deborah Jean Fairman v. Roger James Fairman (divorce)
Justin Kevin Fannon v. Cierra Brooke Fannon (order of protection)
Said Aly Hassan Semary v. Bobbie Peterson Cook (divorce)
Henry Russell Davis v. April Michelle Vance Davis (divorce)
Alissa Nicole Campbell v. Alyssa Elsie Selfe (order of protection)
Circuit Court
Violet Cordell v. Herman Price and Ean Holdings LLC (damages/personal injury)
Realty Transfers
The following real estate transactions have been recorded during the past weeks at the Carter County Register of Deeds office:
Sherry Diane Bailey, personal rep., to Ashley Nicole Ledbetter et al., Dist. 15, no consideration
Eddie Dean Morton, personal rep., to Eddie Dean Morton, Dist. 3, no consideration
College Park Free Will Baptist Church to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Toe River Free Will Baptist Association to College Park Free Will Baptist Church, Dist. 5, quitclaim
Justin John Lindley Williams et ux to Steven Foster et ux, Dist. 15, $259,000
Everette E. Stout et ux et al. to O’Reilly Automotive Stores Inc., Dist. 6, $650,000
Jessie J. Whitehead et ux to Jason Whitehead, Dist. 11, quitclaim
Rondy Rae McKee to Candice Beckham, Dist. 4, quitclaim
Elizabethton Housing & Development to City of Elizabethton, Dist. 7, quitclaim
Eddie Rogers Vest to Eddie Rogers Vest et al., Dist. 6, quitclaim
Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et vir, no district listed, quitclaim
Andrew Woodruff et ux to Erin Bristow Spear et al., Dist. 2, $415,000
Daniel L. Goodall and Anastasia M. Goodall to Madison Trust Co., no district listed, $90,000
Thurman H. King Jr. to Rosa Family Holdings LLC, Dist. 11, $70,000
Adam W. Carden et al. to Sarah Whaley, Dist. 15, $279,900
Michael John Sullivan Jr. et ux to Robert Edward Wichman Jr. et ux, Dist. 14, $115,000
Eric Andrew Carter to Eric Andrew Carter et ux, Dist. 6, deed of entireties
Clarence Edward Wilson Jr. to Norma Jean Baumgardner, Dist. 9, quitclaim
Verl Bowers to Joseph B. LeCates, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Logan David Hosmer et al. to Kristopher Tate et ux, Dist. (unspecified), $379,000
Marilee Dechart, personal rep., to Thomas Steven Little et ux, Dist. 15, $300,000
Laura E. Holtsclaw to James D. Holtsclaw, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Adventure From Home Inc. to Carla Haynes et al., Dist. 12, $324,200
Brian R. Swartout and Jean M. Swartout, trustees, to Andrew Goan et al., Dist. 17, quitclaim
Ronald W. Kimbrell to Lukeus Isbanioly, Dist. 9, $162,500
Charles Jack Murray et ux to Charles Matthew Murray, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Ricky Wayne Woodby Jr. to Charles B. Bise et ux, Dist. 14, $45,000
Brian D. Tapio et ux to Steven Jay Shell et al., Dist. 2, $330,000
Stephen C. Woodward et al. to Mickey Tyson Sugg et al., Dist. 5, $615,000
Diana Lynn Frost to Matthew Campbell et ux, Dist. 9, $334,000
Robert Shirley et al. to Ryan P. Bramblett et al., Dist. 7, $334,000
Carolynn D. Vernon et vir to Rebecca N. Dickenson, Dist. 15, $199,000
Todd Taylor York et ux to Alicia LaCroix et al., no district listed, $199,000
Cathy L. Blevins et vir to Steven Alan Fair, Dist. 8, $273,000
Michael G. Markum et ux to Andee Paterson et al., Dist. 15, $211,100
Wilson & Associates PLLC to Mary Lou Street, Dist. 5, trustee’s deed
Jared Arnold to LeAnn Pearce et al., Dist. 9, $140,000
Ripshin Lake Corporation to Jim B. Taylor et ux, Dist. 3, quitclaim
Laurel McCarthy et vir to Justin White et ux, Dist. 13, $250,000
Rachel Passion, administrator, to Emmanuel Wayne Woods et al., Dist. 9, $237,000
Houses to Homes LLC to First National Bank of America, Dist. 13, quitclaim
Penny Parker to Alexandra Isabel Parker, Dist. 14, $164,000
Cindy Pierce Torbett et al. to Gary James Rutledge et al., no district listed, $229,500
Samuel Ray Myers to Samuel Ray Myers et al., Dist. 10, deed of entireties
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to David G. Boozell et al., Dist. 15, $21,200
Dewey Isaac Scalf et al. to Jana Cole Lethcoe, no district listed, $229,000
Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal rep., et al., Dist. 10, to Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe, personal representative’s deed
Joseph D. “Joey” Lowe to Richard Earl Lowe, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Francia Almonte to Kathie Robinson, Dist. 7, $135,000
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Boyd Smith, Dist. 8, $155,000
Lisa Ann Vinci to Dennis Ray Campbell et ux, no district listed, $37,000
Cindy Thompson to William Seth Birchfield, Dist. 2, $50,000
Jerry Dale McKinney et al. to Joshua Byron Miller et ux, no district listed, quitclaim
Johnny Lee Hicks et al. to Johnny Lee Hicks, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Michael Ramsey Loveless, personal rep., to Michael Ramsey Loveless, Dist. 10, quitclaim
Marla Marie Leaf et al. to Judy Richards et al., Dist. 5, $210,000
Sheri Frances Hundley et al. to Karen Ray Davidson, Dist. 8, $25,000
Michael Dean Davison et al. to Meredith Neal et al., Dist. 8, $795,000
Christopher Lenehan to Christopher Lenehan et al., Dist. 2, quitclaim