By passing the one Big Beautiful Bill, Republicans are making America great again Published 9:08 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

By Sen. Marsha Blackburn

For four years, the American people suffered under President Biden’s radical agenda of inflationary spending, open borders and rampant crime. But even as the American dream slipped away for so many, the previous administration refused to change course, putting the interests of far-left activists, criminals and illegal aliens ahead of hard-working Americans.

President Trump, however, promised to put America first. It’s why voters returned him to the Oval Office in overwhelming numbers. And it’s why, on Tuesday, Senate Republicans passed the president’s landmark legislation: the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

If there are four words to describe this legislation, it’s “promises made, promises kept.”

President Trump and Republicans promised to provide much-needed relief for hardworking families, and that’s exactly what this bill will do.

The OBBB secures the largest tax cut in American history, boosting take-home pay for the average household by more than $10,000. It provides a $6,000 enhanced deduction for millions of low- and middle-income seniors and reduces taxes on tips and overtime pay, saving service workers close to $2,000 on average each year. And it makes permanent the enhanced child tax credit while expanding access to child care from employers — something I have long argued for and which will empower working parents to keep their jobs while raising their families.

President Trump and Republicans also promised to unleash our economy and make it easier to build things right here in America. That’s why the OBBB extends President Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, encouraging businesses to invest in new factories, equipment and machinery while expanding their payrolls. It also restores American energy dominance by streamlining permitting and opening federal lands to energy development.

President Trump and Republicans promised to secure our border, which is why the OBBB delivers the largest investment in border security in U.S. history.

It provides funds to finish President Trump’s border wall, including thousands of miles of barriers. It empowers the Department of Homeland Security to hire 10,000 ICE personnel and 3,000 Border Patrol agents, ensuring that we continue to have the manpower to keep criminals and cartels out of our country. And it includes my measures requiring Border Patrol to fingerprint and DNA test children at the southern border, helping bring an end to the modern-day slavery of human trafficking.

The OBBB also keeps our promise to root out waste, fraud and abuse and make government accountable to We the People.

It restores fiscal responsibility by eliminating hundreds of billions of dollars in inflationary Green New Deal spending that drove up our debt under the last administration. It also shores up the vital Medicaid program, which saw more than $1 trillion in improper payments over the last decade, by ensuring only those who truly need it can access benefits. The legislation imposes work requirements on childless, able-bodied adults and withholds federal funding from states that enroll illegal aliens in the taxpayer-funded program.

Most importantly, President Trump and Republicans promised to make America great again. And when the president signs the One Big Beautiful Bill into law, that’s exactly what we will do.

(Sen. Marsha Blackburn represents Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.)