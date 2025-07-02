Published 4:11 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Steve Griffin, 69, of Elizabethton, passed away on May 1, 2025, in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Born on May 30, 1955, in Pasadena, California, Steve lived a life marked by his deep love of music, the outdoors and meaningful connections with family and friends.

From an early age, Steve was drawn to the rhythms and melodies that would become a lifelong passion. He enjoyed music of all kinds and found joy in playing the piano and attending concerts. Whether it was a quiet moment at the keys or the energy of a live performance, music was a constant companion throughout his life. Equally at home under the open skies as he was behind a piano, Steve cherished time spent outdoors. He embraced adventure in all its forms — whether hiking through nature or simply enjoying fresh air with loved ones. His appreciation for the natural world reflected his spirited approach to life.

Steve had a unique way of engaging with those around him. Known for his distinctive speech style, he welcomed conversation and debate with enthusiasm and wit. This gift for dialogue made him a memorable presence in any gathering and endeared him to those who knew him well.

Family was central to Steve’s life. He is survived by his sisters, Karen Thayer and her husband, Doug, and Dee Carter and her husband, Dale. He also leaves behind nieces Maia, Stephanie and Ashley; nephews Trey, Kyle and Kirk — all of whom were part of the close-knit circle that brought him joy. Steve was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Jean Griffin, and his father, Ken Griffin.

His memory will live on through the stories shared among family members and friends who experienced his humor, warmth and zest for life. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him. A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 8, 2025, at 12:30 p.m. at Watauga Point Pavilion, Watauga Point Recreational Area. Steve loved the outdoors and getting together with family and friends, having good food, drinks and conversation. Join us in celebrating the unique soul Steve was.