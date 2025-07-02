State lawmakers announce grants for Ballad Health, Niswonger Foundation Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

NASHVILLE – Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City), Rep. Tim Hicks (R-Gray) and Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) announced June 27 that two organizations in Senate District 3 have received competitive grants through the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE), a statewide nonprofit dedicated to improving K-12 student outcomes through innovative education policy and practice.

“Preserving our history and investing in the future of education go hand in hand,” said Crowe. “These grant awards are a testament to the collaborative work being done in our region to prepare students for high-demand careers in healthcare and data science. I’m proud the General Assembly continues to support initiatives like this that make a real difference in our communities.”

“In today’s rapidly evolving world, it’s crucial we keep up with new developments to set our students up for success in the workforce,” Reps. Alexander and Hicks said in a joint statement. “Whether it’s preparing them for careers in data science or critical healthcare roles, these initiatives will open doors and change lives. We’re excited to see these investments in our community and confident they’ll have a lasting, positive impact.”

In a competitive application process, the following local organizations were selected for funding:

– Niswonger Foundation – $75,000 to launch AI and a data science credential program for high school students

– Ballad Health – $75,000 to develop an accelerated surgical technologist (surg tech) career pathway

These initiatives are designed to directly connect students to high-wage, high-growth career opportunities and serve as leading examples of educational innovation in East Tennessee.