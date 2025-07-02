River Riders blank State Liners 6-0 after lengthy rain delay

Published 11:18 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

By Staff Reports

1/9
Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent Bristol’s Collin Dobson (8) steals second base on a bang-bang play in the top of the first inning Tuesday night, just before a 1-hour, 15-minute rain delay. Dobson reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

After a 1-hour, 38-minute rain delay halted the top of the first inning, the Elizabethton River Riders wasted no time seizing momentum, shutting out the Bristol State Liners 6-0 on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

With the win, Elizabethton improved to 11-12, while Bristol slipped to 11-11.

After play resumed, the River Riders took control. Jack Torbett scored on a Terrance Bowen single in the fourth inning, and Hudson Brown crossed home on a double play to make it 2-0.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Elizabethton added a run in the fifth when Luke Donaghey doubled and scored on Torbett’s RBI single. Tu’alau Wolfgramm added another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Cadyn Karl.

The River Riders broke it open in the seventh. Bowen delivered another RBI single, and Wolfgramm followed with an RBI double to left to cap the scoring.

Josh Owens opened with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Rowan Park followed with four dominant frames, allowing one hit and striking out three. Cameron Owens struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Cesar Garcia closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Torbett reached base three times and drove in a run. Bowen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Wolfgramm finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Elizabethton’s pitching staff faced the minimum from the fourth inning on and allowed just four hits overall.

You Might Like