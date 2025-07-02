River Riders blank State Liners 6-0 after lengthy rain delay Published 11:18 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent Bristol’s Collin Dobson (8) steals second base on a bang-bang play in the top of the first inning Tuesday night, just before a 1-hour, 15-minute rain delay. Dobson reached base after being hit by a pitch. 2/9 Swipe or click to see more After a 1-hour, 15-minute delay in the top of the first inning, River Riders starter Jevarra Martin (180) gave way to Josh Owens (25), who tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one. 3/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent Bristol’s Patrick Gillen (9) hits a hot grounder that eats up River Riders second baseman Jack Ratcliffe (21), who recovers in time to make the throw to first baseman Hudson Brown (32) for the second out in the top of the first inning. 4/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent The River Riders’ Hudson Brown (32) slices a fly-ball double down the left-field line in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night. 5/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders catcher Tu'alau Wolfgramm (1) pounces on a dribbler off the bat of Bristol’s Cole Young (35) in front of the plate and fires to first to retire the State Liners in the top of the second inning. 6/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders’ Tu'alau Wolfgramm (1) reaches for a pitch and drives the first out of the bottom of the second inning to center field Tuesday night. 7/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders’ Josh Owens (25) fires a strike to a Bristol batter in the top of the third inning. 8/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders’ Jack Ratcliffe (21) flies out to right field for the first out of the bottom of the third inning. 9/9 Swipe or click to see more Larry N. Souders/Star Correspondent River Riders’ Jordan Crosland (9) connects, but hits to the deepest part of Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark for the final out of the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night.

After a 1-hour, 38-minute rain delay halted the top of the first inning, the Elizabethton River Riders wasted no time seizing momentum, shutting out the Bristol State Liners 6-0 on Tuesday night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

With the win, Elizabethton improved to 11-12, while Bristol slipped to 11-11.

After play resumed, the River Riders took control. Jack Torbett scored on a Terrance Bowen single in the fourth inning, and Hudson Brown crossed home on a double play to make it 2-0.

Elizabethton added a run in the fifth when Luke Donaghey doubled and scored on Torbett’s RBI single. Tu’alau Wolfgramm added another run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Cadyn Karl.

The River Riders broke it open in the seventh. Bowen delivered another RBI single, and Wolfgramm followed with an RBI double to left to cap the scoring.

Josh Owens opened with 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Rowan Park followed with four dominant frames, allowing one hit and striking out three. Cameron Owens struck out two in a perfect eighth, and Cesar Garcia closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Torbett reached base three times and drove in a run. Bowen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Wolfgramm finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Elizabethton’s pitching staff faced the minimum from the fourth inning on and allowed just four hits overall.