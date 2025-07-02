​​One killed in head-on crash on Watauga Road Published 11:57 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City man died Monday following a head-on crash involving a delivery truck and a Cadillac sedan on Watauga Road.

Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to the crash at 3:25 p.m. July 1, just east of McArthur Street. According to police, a delivery truck traveling east and a Cadillac sedan traveling west collided.

The driver and passenger of the sedan, along with the driver of the delivery truck, were transported to a local hospital. The passenger, Mark Western, 51, of Johnson City, died at the hospital. Both drivers were treated and released.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.