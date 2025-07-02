Inspections begin at 33 Carter County sites as part of infrastructure recovery Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Carter County reached a major milestone in its infrastructure recovery efforts this week as inspections began at 33 sites scheduled for bank stabilization under the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) program.

“These inspections are a vital step in repairing and reopening many of our damaged roads,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “Behind the scenes, our team has worked hard to move this process forward quickly. Now, we’re finally reaching the point where residents will begin to see real progress.”

Following the inspections, contractors will be able to submit bids for each project. All bids are due by Thursday, July 10. After evaluation and scoring, contracts will be awarded, with work expected to begin within two to three weeks of the award date.

The 33 sites currently under inspection are part of a broader group of 50 NRCS-approved projects throughout the county. All stabilization work must be completed before any asphalt repairs or resurfacing can begin.

Drivers are urged to use caution in work zones. Many of the NRCS sites are along active roadways, where temporary lane closures and delays are expected. Flaggers will be present to guide traffic safely during construction.