Indian Path unveils renovated entrance, birth center in milestone celebration Published 2:23 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

KINGSPORT — Indian Path Community Hospital marked a major milestone on June 24 with the unveiling of its newly renovated main entrance and the modernized Barbara Humphreys Family Birth Center, celebrating a new era in patient care and community partnership.

The transformation is part of a multi-phase initiative to create a more welcoming, accessible and healing environment for patients, families and care teams across the Appalachian Highlands.

A press conference and ribbon-cutting ceremony was held June 24 in the hospital’s redesigned main entrance, now named in honor of Eastman Credit Union (ECU). The naming recognizes ECU’s ongoing support of healthcare advancement in the region through its partnership with the Ballad Health Foundation.

“This project is about more than just updating our facilities — it’s about creating an environment where every patient feels valued, every family feels supported and every team member is empowered to deliver exceptional care,” said Rebecca Beck, CEO of Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital.

The renovation began in January 2023, starting with the transformation of the Barbara Humphreys Family Birth Center into a state-of-the-art maternity care destination. The final phase focused on the hospital’s main entrance, creating a centralized hub for improved accessibility and comfort.

The newly renovated birth center now features 12 modern labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, five additional patient rooms, two triage rooms, an updated nursery, a new waiting area and enhanced team member amenities.

Ballad Health Foundation and ECU also continue to collaborate on other initiatives, including support for the Niswonger Children’s Network.