HVMC becomes first hospital in state to complete EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement procedure Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Holston Valley Medical Center has become the first hospital in Tennessee to successfully perform the EVOQUE tricuspid valve replacement procedure, a groundbreaking, minimally invasive therapy for patients suffering from severe tricuspid regurgitation (TR). This achievement marks a major milestone in cardiac care for the Appalachian Highlands and beyond.

As the only medical center in a 120-mile radius offering both tricuspid valve replacement and repair, Holston Valley is eliminating the need for patients in the Appalachian Highlands to travel to major metropolitan areas for advanced cardiac care. This advancement addresses a critical health care gap in a region with higher-than-average rates of heart disease.

Tricuspid regurgitation is a serious heart condition in which the valve between the right atrium and right ventricle of the heart doesn’t close tightly, causing blood to flow backward. This can lead to symptoms like fatigue, swelling and difficulty breathing.

The EVOQUE procedure replaces the damaged tricuspid valve using a self-expanding valve delivered through a catheter — eliminating the need for open-heart surgery. For many patients, this breakthrough technology can significantly improve quality of life, relieve debilitating symptoms and enhance their ability to stay active.

“Offering this advanced treatment right here in the Appalachian Highlands is a major milestone for heart care in our region,” said Dr. Gaurav Rana, interventional cardiologist at Holston Valley Medical Center, who successfully performed the EVOQUE procedure. “Until recently, patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation had very few effective options. Now, we can provide a safe, less-invasive alternative that offers real relief and long-term benefits.”

Dr. Stanley Gall, a cardiothoracic surgery specialist with the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute, emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving this milestone. “The success of this procedure reflects the strength of our multidisciplinary team — from imaging and interventional cardiology to cardiac anesthesia and structural heart care,” Dr. Gall said. “We’re proud to offer this advanced technology to patients who previously had limited options for treatment.”

“This therapy opens new doors for patients who were considered too high-risk for surgery,” said Dr. Anjali Sharma, a cardiovascular disease specialist with the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute, who was also instrumental in this procedure. “For the three initial patients who have received this procedure, we’re already seeing improvements in quality of life and symptom relief, and we’re excited to continue expanding access to this care for others in need.”

Comprehensive, personalized cardiac care

The introduction of the EVOQUE procedure follows Holston Valley’s successful implementation of the Abbott TriClip™ transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system earlier this year, making it the first hospital in East Tennessee to offer both groundbreaking therapies for tricuspid valve disease. While EVOQUE completely replaces the damaged valve, TriClip repairs the existing valve by clipping its leaflets together to reduce leakage. This dual approach enables the cardiac team to tailor treatment to each patient’s unique needs.

“By offering both the EVOQUE replacement procedure and the Abbott TriClip repair system, we’re now able to provide a full spectrum of minimally invasive options for patients with complex tricuspid valve disease,” said Loveland Hobson, vice president for cardiovascular services at Ballad Health. “It’s a powerful step forward in personalized cardiac care.”

Regional impact and national recognition

Holston Valley Medical Center has earned national recognition for its cardiovascular expertise and commitment to medical excellence. The hospital was recently ranked among the top 100 hospitals in the nation for medical excellence in interventional carotid care, according to the 2024 CareChex Awards by Quantros. Holston Valley was also named a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital by IBM Watson Health.

“This is yet another example of how Holston Valley continues to lead the way in heart care innovation,” said Rebecca Beck, chief executive officer of Holston Valley and Indian Path Community Hospital. “We are proud to be delivering state-of-the-art, life-changing cardiac procedures to our community, right here in the Appalachian Highlands. Our team’s expertise and dedication ensure that patients receive outstanding care close to home.”

Patients experiencing symptoms of tricuspid regurgitation — such as fatigue, swelling in the abdomen or legs, or shortness of breath — should consult with their physician. For more information about Ballad Health’s cardiology services or to schedule an appointment with a medical provider from the Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute, call 833-822-5523 or visit www.balladhealth.org/cva.