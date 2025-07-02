Faith doesn’t grow automatically Published 9:52 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I’m an athlete and a new Christian. I know what it means to be disciplined in exercising and taking care of myself so that I can be a winning champion, but I’m not sure how to apply this to my new faith. My Christian friends tell me that spiritual growth will come in time by exercising my faith. How is this done? – E.F.

Dear E.F.: No one wants to grow physically weak and frail, but when we stop eating and exercising, this is what happens. This is the same concerning our spiritual life. When our faith grows weak, we should ask if we are lacking repentance, neglecting the reading of God’s Word, and fellowshipping with Him through prayer. These disciplines bring us close to the Lord.

Faith doesn’t grow automatically; it requires spiritual food for its nourishment. It also requires exercise as we put it into action what we learn through studying God’s Word. Without it, our faith grows weaker and weaker. It mustn’t be this way. Christ’s work is too important, and we shouldn’t want to be spiritual weaklings.

What is the main food God has given to strengthen us? It is the Bible. Jesus prayed, “Sanctify them by Your truth. Your word is truth” (John 17:17, NKJV). We must read it, study it, meditate on it, listen to it preached and taught. It builds faith and brings assurance that will grow. Faith comes by hearing God’s message (see Romans 10:17) and obeying. Our faith may be just a little thread. It may be small and weak, but we must act on that faith, placing our trust in Jesus. Faith is not measured by size, but rather where we place our faith – and that is in Christ the Lord.

