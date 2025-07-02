Community Calendar Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Wednesday, July 2

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 3

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 4

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 5

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 6

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 7

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting beginning at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 8

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 9

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 10

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 11

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 12

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

The Montgomery Family Reunion will be held at Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church, The Forge, 1503 Riverview Drive, Elizabethton.

Those attending will gather at noon.

Bring your favorite foods and drinks. Paper products will be provided.

Call Helen Nave at 423-512-0062 if you have any questions.

Sunday, July 13

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 14

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 15

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 16

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 17

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 18

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 19

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 20

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 21

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 22

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 23

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 24

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.

Friday, July 25

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Saturday, July 26

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 12:15 p.m. at the Cross Roads Building, 546 Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Sunday, July 27

The Green Pastures Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Monday, July 28

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will meet at First Baptist Church, 212 E. F St., Elizabethton. Weigh-in will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with the meeting starting at 6:45 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information or in the event of inclement weather, contact Joan Jarrett at 423-268-2100 or 423-914-1954, or Teresa Teague.

Tuesday, July 29

Narcotics Anonymous will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton.

Wednesday, July 30

Al-Anon “Free to Be Me” will meet at 6 p.m. at 411 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

“New Way of Life,” a 12-step-based, open recovery meeting, will be held at noon at 413 E. Elk Ave., Elizabethton.

Thursday, July 31

The Still Waters Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. at 210 S. Hills Drive, Elizabethton.