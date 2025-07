Saturday service at Long Hollow Baptist Church Published 10:35 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

There will be a song service Saturday, July 5 at Long Hollow Baptist Church featuring Psalms 51.

The service will begin at 5 p.m. In addition to music, there will be refreshments.

Rev. Everett Garland, pastor, invites the public to attend.