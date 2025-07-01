Protect your pets on the Fourth of July Published 11:59 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

To the Editor:

Your pet’s least favorite holiday is here.

When America lets freedom ring with Fourth of July fireworks, our frightened four-legged friends often run for cover. Case in point: July 5 is the busiest day of the year for local shelters, which are inundated with scared cats and dogs that flee from the flashing lights and loud noises of the previous night.

Fortunately, a few simple steps can help protect our pets on Independence Day.

First, keep furry family members enclosed in a safe space before the fireworks displays begin. As an added precaution, ensure they have ID tags and registered microchips in case they still manage to escape.

During the event, white noise and soothing music help dull aural triggers. Toys and comfort items — a favorite blanket or a go-to bed — can offer additional distraction and relief.

If you know loud noises upset your pet, do not leave them alone — stay with them, act calm, and offer reassuring words and touch.

Finally, for animals with severe anxiety around thunderstorms or unusual sounds — think door-slamming, vacuums or garbage disposals — consider a consultation with your veterinarian to explore medication.

After all, America’s best friends deserve an Independence Day free from preventable fear.

Dr. Robin Ganzert

American Humane Society President

Washington, D.C.