Northeast Recovery Court graduation set for July 9 at TCAT Elizabethton Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Northeast Recovery Court Graduation, hosted by Families Free, has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at TCAT Elizabethton, located at 426 Highway 91 N. in Elizabethton. A reception will follow.

The graduation is hosted by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Court and the First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court.

The graduation will celebrate the success of individuals graduating from the recovery program.

Those attending are asked to RSVP to RachelRoden@FamiliesFree.com