Northeast Recovery Court graduation set for July 9 at TCAT Elizabethton

Published 2:10 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

By Contributed Content

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Northeast Recovery Court Graduation, hosted by Families Free, has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 9, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at TCAT Elizabethton, located at 426 Highway 91 N. in Elizabethton. A reception will follow.

The graduation is hosted by the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Court and the First Judicial District Felony Recovery Court.

The graduation will celebrate the success of individuals graduating from the recovery program.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Those attending are asked to RSVP to RachelRoden@FamiliesFree.com

You Might Like