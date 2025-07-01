No job can insulate us from life’s tensions and conflicts Published 10:10 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Dear Rev. Graham: I have an interesting job that requires travel and long hours, but I enjoy the variety. What I don’t enjoy is the routine of constant stress and people problems that cause anxiety. Does God really care that people seem in daily stress, and why is this? – J.S.

Dear J.S.: Even the most interesting job has its moments of routine and drudgery; even the most fascinating and fulfilling position requires contact with difficult and demanding people. No job is perfect, and no position can insulate us completely from life’s tensions and conflicts. With some jobs, the stress is almost constant; after a time, it takes a toll.

The Bible tells us two important truths about our work. First, it acknowledges that work is work! After Adam and Eve sinned, God cast them out of Eden and declared that people would earn their food by work (see Genesis 3:19). But the Bible also tells us that work has dignity and importance in His eyes.

To have work to do is a gift from the Lord and there is purpose in it. We should give our best efforts in the tasks we’ve been entrusted with, knowing that work is used for our learning and for the glory of God.

Whatever our job, no matter how difficult or enjoyable it is, we must remember to work willingly and diligently as though working for the Lord rather than people (see Colossians 3:23). Most people experience stress in some form. To counter this, we should think of ways to encourage others; it often is good medicine for the giver and the receiver. Often, we learn that what we experience is far less than what others deal with day after day. “Anxiety [stress] in the heart causes depression, but a good word makes it glad” (Proverbs 12:25, NKJV).

