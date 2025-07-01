Miss Firecracker Pageant returns to Covered Bridge Park for July 4 celebration Published 1:22 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Miss Firecracker Pageant, a highlight of Elizabethton’s annual Independence Day celebration, is returning to its traditional location at Covered Bridge Park this year following the reopening of the Broad Street Bridge.

The patriotic-themed pageant, known for its colorful display of red, white and blue, invites contestants of all ages to participate in everything from casual attire to formal gowns. Six queens will be crowned across age divisions ranging from birth to 21 and up. Entry fee is $20.

Registration will take place from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Covered Bridge stage, with lineup beginning at 4:25 p.m. and the pageant starting promptly at 4:30 p.m.

“This is a fabulous event for families to enter together,” Simmons said. “Of all the events during the July 4 celebration, this colorful parade of patriotism always draws a huge crowd.”

Each queen will receive a rhinestone crown and sash, while all participants will be awarded tiaras. Contestants can also collect $1 “Good Luck Wish Votes” as donations benefiting Disabled American Veterans.

To register, text Simmons at 540-392-9138 with name, age, email and phone number. Entry forms will also be available at check-in. In case of inclement weather, the pageant will move to the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation gym stage.