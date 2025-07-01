Location change: Independence Day celebration returns to Covered Bridge Park Published 10:28 am Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Event features music, fireworks and family fun

With the reopening of the Broad Street Bridge this week, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation has announced that the city’s Independence Day Celebration will return to Covered Bridge Park on Friday, July 4.

The event, originally planned for Citizens Bank Stadium due to ongoing bridge repairs, will now take place in its traditional downtown location. Festivities will begin at 4:30 p.m. and include a full afternoon of free activities, food trucks, and live entertainment.

Highlights include inflatables for children, dance performances and an evening concert by The Chain — America’s premiere Fleetwood Mac tribute band — sponsored by the DoubleTree by Hilton of Johnson City.

The celebration will conclude with Elizabethton’s iconic fireworks display.

The full event schedule remains unchanged and is available on the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Facebook page or online at elizabethton.org under the Parks and Recreation section.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and enjoy the festivities at Covered Bridge Park.