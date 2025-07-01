Local physician proud of Philippine father-in-law’s service to U.S. Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dr. Rick Martin has in his possession a certificate marked by time and handling, which recognizes his father-in-law, Major Porfirin E. Jain’s service in the United States Army during World War II. It recognized the Filipino’s service in the Armed Forces of the United States of America “against nations which ruthlessly sought to destroy the sacred principles of American liberty, justice and equality.”

As such, Jain’s name was “gloriously inscribed upon America’s honor roll of heroic defenders and will — through the grace of God, in whom we trust — be handed down to posterity.”

Jain was able to come to the United States to visit his daughter, Norma, and family in the 1970s — the only time he visited the states.

Dr. Martin and his wife came to the states in 1966. That’s when they drove through Elizabethton and decided to visit for a few days. “I met Dr. Rick Myers and he made me an offer to join his practice. I accepted, and it was a good move. I had a good medical practice, and my wife and I raised our family here and have made numerous friends over the years,” he shared.

The doctor noted that his wife had visited her parents — now deceased — many times in the Philippines.

“I have always been most proud of my wife’s father and his decision to serve in the United States Army,” shared Dr. Martin, as he unrolled his father-in-law’s war service certificate, which also bears a photo of Jain in uniform.