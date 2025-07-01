July 4th is highest watch time for terrorist attacks Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

To the Editor:

The number one day choice for terrorists to attack American bases and Americans this year is the July 4th holiday. Alcohol is used by many in the military on the Fourth of July, making it the most inebriated day of the year for the U.S. military and the number one day choice for terrorist attacks on Americans. The explosions by our enemies on the July 4th would be seen as harmless fireworks used to celebrate. The National Terrorism Advisory System warns of heightened threats in the U.S. from “sleeper cells” of trained terrorists.

According to Clare Lopez, Iran has terror cells in the U.S. awaiting orders to strike. Experts say peace with Iran’s extreme Muslim leadership is a dangerous illusion. Brannon Howse said America fights Iranian Islamic extremism abroad, but ignores it at home in America. Howse said China is building the Red-Green Axis to take down America, with communists (red) working with Muslims (green) extremists in America for war on American soil. Howse says the Chinese communists have at least 40,000 soldiers in America awaiting orders to strike! It’s good to see the Carter County Amateur Radio Association in the Star preparing and training.

In these last days, the Bible teaches that earthquakes and other disasters will increase. Things can change quickly, and our government can’t protect us from everything, and we should plan ahead and value preparedness. People need to prepare spiritually for death by trusting and having a saving relationship with Jesus. The most important preparedness, or the ultimate preparedness, is found only in Jesus. Disasters can strike anytime without notice. Christians need to store extra food to help those in need. The Bible says help first your family and church. A worldwide famine is coming. Most countries have grown less food than ever because of fires, drought, floods and other disasters. A record number of food processing plants in America have burned. The Bible says during the tribulation a day’s wages will buy a little bread for one person. Christians have dreamed of tidal waves destroying both the American East and West Coasts. Christians have dreamed of New York City and other cities burning with a thousand fires. One Christian dreamed of $70-a-gallon gas in America during the tribulation.

Dr. Peter Pry says the greatest threat to America is destruction of the electric power grid. The electric power grid could be destroyed by an EMP from the sun, or from a nuclear bomb high above America, or by terrorists, or computer hackers. This would kill the majority of those in the cities from starvation. Gen. Lloyd Austin said our power grid will be attacked and shut down. Gen. Austin said, “It’s a matter of when and not if!” It’s known we now have thousands of terrorists in America because of the open borders that allowed millions of illegals to come into America. Evil demonic terrorists gave us 9/11, but only Jesus gives us peace 24/7! Real freedom, peace and eternal life can only be found in trusting Jesus’ finished work and Jesus’ blood covering your sins!

D.D. Nave

Elizabethton