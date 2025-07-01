Carter County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam impersonating officers Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports in recent days of phone scams in which callers impersonate officers and claim that victims have warrants for their arrest in an attempt to extort money.

“These types of scams are becoming more frequent, and these scammers are doing their homework by researching the agency they are impersonating and using the names of actual officers of the department,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said. “We are asking the public to please exercise good judgment from anyone who contacts you demanding money, especially if they are claiming they are a law enforcement officer or other government official.”

Scammers may say the warrant is for missed jury duty, child support or a civil case. In one report, a caller told the victim to buy a DNA test kit from Walmart and scan a barcode texted to them as a form of payment. Others have asked for credit card or bank details, gift card codes, or payment via CashApp, Venmo or cryptocurrency.

“The one thing these all have in common is they are all a fraud,” Fraley said. “No law enforcement officer will ever call you and ask you for money to avoid arrest.”

Fraley urges residents not to share personal or financial information with anyone demanding payment by phone. Anyone who believes they’ve been targeted or victimized should contact their local law enforcement or call the Carter County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 423-542-1845.