A Life Lived: Gloria Hall was a cleaning lady, but she left her mark in other ways Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Martin Luther King Jr. is credited with saying: “Everyone can be great, because everyone can serve. This county will not be a good place for any of us to live in unless we make it a good place for all of us to live in.”

Gloria Hall was a custodian by trade, but she was important. She made the environment at Elizabethton High School a much better place for the students and teachers to work and learn in by ensuring it was clean.

Cleaning is a way to show you care, and it was Gloria’s way of not only earning a paycheck, but showing she cared. Gloria worked as a custodial supervisor at Elizabethton High School and had been employed by the Elizabethton City Schools for more than 36 years.

“Mom was a hard worker and always made sure others were provided for,” said her daughter, Amy Hall.

“She was a good cleaning lady, but her number one trait was the love and care she had for others. She had a big heart, and many times if she saw someone in need, she would take care of the need if she possibly could,” Amy continued.

Gloria often told her family and co-workers that she would work as long as she was able or until she died. She kept her word, as she worked on Friday and died the next Monday, June 23, at the age of 68.

A teacher, Jay Scurry, wrote on the funeral home tribute page: “Gloria was truly a blessing to me. When I started my third year at Elizabethton High, and met her for the first time, she welcomed me with open arms and made me feel part of the high school Cyclone family. She always cared and encouraged me to never give up on my educational career, and she never failed to show her love each day… it’s going to be really hard to not see her at EHS this next school year. She truly will be missed.”

When she wasn’t working, Gloria enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandbabies. “She often would go shopping with me,” shared Amy.

In addition to Amy, Gloria was also the mother of two sons, Chris Hall and Blobby Blevins. Additionally, she had two grandsons, two granddaughters and a great-great-granddaughter.

Amy said her mother enjoyed all sports, especially Elizabethton Cyclone games — be it basketball, football, whatever. She was also a Tennessee Vols fan.

In her younger days, Gloria played softball. Jerri Sue Peeks shared that she had the privilege of sharing the love of softball with Gloria. “We played softball together for as long as I can remember. We had so much fun and shared so many laughs.”

Bernice McAninch noted that Gloria was an awesome softball player. “I always loved to watch her and her team play. She sure could hit that ball,” she wrote.

Amy said her mother was close friends with Coach Davie Rider and his family. “She kept the EHS stadium and locker rooms clean, just like she did the school building. She didn’t want to give anyone a reason to complain.”

In addition to her work, Gloria enjoyed cooking for her family, especially on holidays. “She loved family get-togethers. She was a really good cook and made good lasagna,” said Amy.

Gloria seldom took a vacation anywhere. However, this year she and Amy planned to take a long vacation and drive to Wyoming. But it was not to be.

Prior to taking the custodial job at Elizabethton High, Gloria worked in maintenance for the Elizabethton School System, and prior to that at a job in Johnson City.

“She was a good cleaning lady and took pride in her work. She was also an encourager and was there to lift people up and love them. She was good at whatever she did,” said Amy.

Gloria was laid to rest June 28 in the Caldwell Spring Cemetery.

She certainly will be missed when school opens next month at Elizabethton High. Things just won’t be the same without her. However, she won’t soon be forgotten, as there are too many memories of her etched in the hearts and minds of students and teachers.