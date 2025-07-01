2025 Operation Dry Water set for July 4th holiday period Published 1:30 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is once again participating in Operation Dry Water (ODW), a year-round boating under the influence (BUI) and enforcement campaign. ODW’s heightened awareness and enforcement annually takes place around the July 4th holiday, and this year is July 4-6.

The July 4th holiday means an increase in boater activity, and the TWRA will be on heightened alert for boating under the influence infractions throughout the weekend. Over the course of the three-day holiday period, law enforcement officers will also be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for both operators and passengers.

Boaters will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water. The combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies have made a positive impact on the removal of impaired operators from the state’s waterways to provide a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters.

“Driving a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a preventable crime, and if found doing so by our wildlife officers, you will be arrested and taken to jail,” said Lt. Col. Matt Majors of the TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division. “There are no differences in operating a car, truck or a boat while impaired, so leave the drugs and alcohol at home. It is our mission to create a safe and enjoyable boating experience for all those who boat in Tennessee.”

Operation Dry Water was started by the NASBLA in 2009 and has been a highly successful campaign, drawing public attention to the dangers of BUI. To support the enforcement and education initiative, the TWRA is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater deaths. Sun, wind, noise, vibration and motion intensify the effects of alcohol, drugs and some medications. Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee, the same as operating a motor vehicle. Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment and the loss of boat driving privileges.