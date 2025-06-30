Two injured, two arrested after early morning shooting in Johnson City Published 8:50 am Monday, June 30, 2025

JOHNSON CITY — Two people were injured and two suspects arrested following an early morning shooting June 29 at the Cherry Street parking area, according to the Johnson City Police Department.

Officers responded around 3:20 a.m. to a report of shots fired. Investigators determined that a verbal argument escalated into gunfire, leaving two individuals with gunshot wounds. One victim was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

Responding officers quickly apprehended two suspects in the area. Morland Whitely, 18, of Johnson City, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Drake Blackburn, 18, of Jonesborough, was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both were transported to the Washington County Detention Center.

The Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is continuing the investigation.