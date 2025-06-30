Summer sunrise, wildflowers shine in Roan Mountain photos by Elizabethton minister Published 10:40 am Monday, June 30, 2025

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Michael Klaus, senior minister of First Christian Church in Elizabethton, captured stunning photos of a summer sunrise and blooming wildflowers on Roan Mountain. The vibrant scene near Carver’s Gap highlighted the mountain’s seasonal beauty, drawing early visitors to its trails and scenic views.