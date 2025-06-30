Summer sunrise, wildflowers shine in Roan Mountain photos by Elizabethton minister

Published 10:40 am Monday, June 30, 2025

By Contributed Content

1/7
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ROAN MOUNTAIN — Michael Klaus, senior minister of First Christian Church in Elizabethton, captured stunning photos of a summer sunrise and blooming wildflowers on Roan Mountain. The vibrant scene near Carver’s Gap highlighted the mountain’s seasonal beauty, drawing early visitors to its trails and scenic views.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like