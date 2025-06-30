Summer sunrise, wildflowers shine in Roan Mountain photos by Elizabethton minister
Published 10:40 am Monday, June 30, 2025
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
Photo by Michael Klaus, Sr. Minister of First Christian Church Elizabethton TN
ROAN MOUNTAIN — Michael Klaus, senior minister of First Christian Church in Elizabethton, captured stunning photos of a summer sunrise and blooming wildflowers on Roan Mountain. The vibrant scene near Carver’s Gap highlighted the mountain’s seasonal beauty, drawing early visitors to its trails and scenic views.