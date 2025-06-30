Published 2:21 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Roger Ray Collins, 86, Unicoi, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 27, 2025, at his residence.

He was born in Knox, Ind., and was a son of the late Foster Earl Collins and Pearl Barnett Cunningham (Bill).

Roger was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He spent 21 years as master chief petty officer. After his retirement from the Navy, he had an extremely successful 20-year career in management and sales for the telecommunications industry, including Northern Telecom, Siemens and Fujitsu.

He dedicated his life to loving and providing for his family. Especially close to his heart were his grandsons, Dylan and Gavin, and great-grandson, Greyson. He was the definition of a patriarch.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Smith and Hazel Keiper.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Dorothy Geraldine “Jerri” Birchfield Collins; son, Roger Ray Collins II of Plano, Texas; daughter, Tiffany Adams of Unicoi; grandsons, Dylan Adams and fiancée, Emalee Benard, of Unicoi, and Gavin Adams of Unicoi; great-grandson, Greyson Guinn of Elizabethton; and several nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Roger will be conducted on Wednesday, July 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City, with Pastor Pete Lloyd officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

The graveside committal service will be held Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 2 p.m. in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Site). Pallbearers will be chosen from friends and family. Military honors will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard of the Tri-Cities.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Veterans Honor Guard of the Tri-Cities.

Memories, condolences and livestream may be viewed and shared at www.tetrickfuneralservices.com.

Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples St., Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Collins family (423-610-7171).