Rocky Mount State Historic Site hosting Colonial Independence Day 5th of July Celebration Published 11:40 am Monday, June 30, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more Photo contributed Rocky Mount Historic Site, located between Johnson City and Piney Flats, will hold its annual Colonial Independence Day celebration July 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Activities will include the reading of the Constitution, decorating the Liberty Tree, and all-day events for all ages. There will also be live music, cornhole and other yard games, crafts, demonstrations, food trucks and more. 2/3 Swipe or click to see more Photo contributed Rocky Mount Historic Site, located between Johnson City and Piney Flats, will hold its annual Colonial Independence Day celebration July 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Activities will include the reading of the Constitution, decorating the Liberty Tree, and all-day events for all ages. There will also be live music, cornhole and other yard games, crafts, demonstrations, food trucks and more. 3/3 Swipe or click to see more Photo contributed Rocky Mount Historic Site, located between Johnson City and Piney Flats, will hold its annual Colonial Independence Day celebration July 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Activities will include the reading of the Constitution, decorating the Liberty Tree, and all-day events for all ages. There will also be live music, cornhole and other yard games, crafts, demonstrations, food trucks and more.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rocky Mount State Historic Site will present its annual Colonial Independence Day on Saturday, July 5. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Colonial Independence Day will feature the reading of the Constitution by Gov. Blount, the decorating of the Liberty Tree, and all-day activities for all ages. There will be live music from 10 a.m. to noon, cornhole and other yard games, crafts, demonstrations, food trucks and more!

Colonial Independence Day is an opportunity for visitors to experience the activities of the early settlers of Tennessee during the Revolutionary War and subsequent founding of the United States. Join us on the Road to 250 as we kick off exactly one year from the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.

Vendors and exhibitors, including local musician Chris Long, traditional artisans, community groups and local food trucks, will be on-site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including an exclusive Rocky Mount Pantry ice cream special available one day only!

Living history tours of the William Cobb House and historic buildings will also be given throughout the day.

This event is an opportunity for visitors to explore the place that predates America as we know it and extends back into the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount is the home of the original capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792), and summer is the perfect time to explore the grounds.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and children 11 and up; kids 10 and under get in free. This event is free to Rocky Mount Historical Association members. Admission includes parking and access to all available activities.

Rocky Mount is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. The Rocky Mount Historical Association operates the site under a contract with the Tennessee Historical Commission. For more information, please call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rockymountmuseum and @RockyMountTN on Twitter and Instagram.

The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, Tennessee — just off Highway 11-E, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.