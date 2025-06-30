‘Raise that curtain! ’Bonnie Kate Theater to reopen in July with family-friendly musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” Published 8:00 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

1/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson New seating is ready to be occupied at the Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton when it reopens July 11 with the show “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Tickets are now on sale at bonniekatetheater.org/events. 2/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson Some of the cast members of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” were on hand for the City of Elizabethton’s media day. They include Sydney Price (Woodstock #1), Reagan Price (Peppermint Patty), Audrey Nakoff (Marcy), Cassidy Estep (Woodstock #2) and Grant Foster (Charlie Brown). 3/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson A few of the Bonnie Kate Theater and City of Elizabethton representatives who spoke at the media day included, from left, Jeff Treadway, City Council member and Bonnie Kate Restoration Board and Friends of the Bonnie Kate secretary; Megan Foster, Bonnie Kate Restoration Board; and Logan Engle, City of Elizabethton assistant city manager. 4/4 Swipe or click to see more Photo by Lynn J. Richardson Representatives of the Friends of the Bonnie Kate, the Bonnie Kate Restoration Board, the Bonnie Kate Community Theater and the City of Elizabethton gathered at the historic theater for a media day — the local press’ first look at the newly completed renovations of the historic Bonnie Kate Theater in Elizabethton.

By Lynn J. Richardson

Monday was an exciting day for many who have waited so long for the reopening of the historic Bonnie Kate Theater located at 115 S. Sycamore Street in Elizabethton.

The City of Elizabethton hosted a special media day, inviting members of the press to have a first look at the new and improved Bonnie Kate. The theater will reopen on July 11 with a family-friendly musical, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown!” The City of Elizabethton — who owns the historic theater — and Bonnie Kate Theater representatives were also on hand for the event.

Nearly 100 years old, the Bonnie Kate Theater has remained closed for over a year while undergoing renovations. Improvements the public can look forward to include new seating, curtains, new heating and air units, all new electrical work, fresh paint, carpeting and more.

The theater’s rich colors of crimson and buttery tan are enhanced by new lighting, which includes original Art Deco wall sconces restored with handmade glass shades by local glass artist Karen Hitchcock. From the original and restored pressed tin ceiling to the new ADA-approved restrooms, there are many improvements in the old theater. There is also a new online ticketing service to make reservations seamless.

This is “Stage One” of major renovations planned for the theater, with work still to be done on the front of the building, the entryway and the top floor. Still, City of Elizabethton and Bonnie Kate representatives say, “We’ve come a long way.” With the theater’s reopening, the community can expect regular programming, which will include live theater productions, music, films and much more, according to the Bonnie Kate’s 2025-26 schedule of events.

Jeff Treadway, Elizabethton City Councilman and secretary of the city-appointed Bonnie Kate Restoration Board, touched on three main reasons the Bonnie Kate is so important to the community: its history, its economic development impact and the legacy it leaves to the young people “who will be making their first memories with this wonderful old theater.”

Reminiscing about days gone by when RC Cola bottle caps and empty Lay’s Potato Chip bags were accepted as tickets to the movies, Treadway said the Bonnie Kate — “the last theater standing in Elizabethton” — can be “an anchor for our downtown … a gem.”

“When we have a show, a movie or live music, we become a destination. We bring people to not only enjoy those events, but to stay to shop and eat.” He also expressed hopes for the Bonnie Kate to be listed on the National Historic Register, a recognition that would also provide access to funding for continued work at the building.

Logan Engle, assistant city manager, described the construction and renovation process, which includes new seating, leveling a portion of the floor, new drywall, draperies, fire egress doors and new restroom facilities. She praised the partnership of the City of Elizabethton and the Appalachian Regional Commission for funding the construction.

Bonnie Kate Restoration Board member and Elizabethton High School drama/French teacher Megan Foster said the theater gives members of the community “a chance not to just work and sleep here, but to enjoy it here.”

“We want concerts, films, theater and more here,” she added, encouraging the public to become part of the theater’s legacy through the “Leave a Legacy, Name a Seat” program — which allows patrons to buy individual seats for $500 each, which will include a 1 1/2-by-3-inch engraved metal plate on the back of each seat.

Finally, the group heard from Renee Christian, artistic director for The Bonnie Kate Community Theater, who is directing the first play when the theater reopens on July 11 — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

“This is a charming, family-friendly show,” she said. “This is an exciting time, and we want to relaunch with our best foot forward, bringing these beloved American characters to life — Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus and more — in this wonderful musical.”

“This theater can be the community’s home if they’re interested in the arts,” Christian added. “For children, teens, senior citizens, everyone, this will be a place to learn.”

Elizabethton Mayor Bill Carter concluded the event, touting the work as truly a team effort and praising the City of Elizabethton — and especially Jeff Treadway — for tireless efforts to secure grants.

Carter recalled many good memories made at the theater, remembering such films as The Ten Commandments, Ben-Hur and El Cid. “The last movie I can remember, I can’t remember the name, but it was one that had Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis,” Carter added. “This is going to be such a very special thing for our citizens.”

The Bonnie Kate Theater is owned by the City of Elizabethton and managed by the nonprofit group The Friends of the Bonnie Kate. For more information, go to bonniekatetheater.org. For tickets to You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown, go to bonniekatetheater.org/events.