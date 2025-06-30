Published 12:18 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Patricia Ann Nave DeLoach went home to be with the Lord on June 27, 2025, at the age of 90. Born in Elizabethton, Tenn., to the late Clyde Nave and Myrtle Ellis Nave, Patricia graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1952 and attended Steed College. Patricia was a retired seamstress and a member of Oak Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Kenneth L. DeLoach, in 2013, and her sister, Linda Lou Nave.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Mary Jane French (and husband Morgan) of Texas; a son, Kenneth A. DeLoach of Virginia; grandson Clifton (and wife Tammy and daughter, Evelyn Carr) French of Louisiana; and granddaughter Meredith (and husband Tommy) Schmuck of Texas and three great-grandchildren.

Patricia also wished to thank her dear friends, Mrs. Jean Slemp and Mrs. Irene Jesse, for all their love, friendship and help in recent years.

Graveside service will be at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Mr. Jerry Stout officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Thursday, July 3, 2025, to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.

Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the DeLoach family.