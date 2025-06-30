Published 11:11 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Katherine Rasmussen, age 88, of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, passed away at her home on June 27, 2025. Katherine was born on February 17, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late John Vukalich and Rose M. Snarich Vukalich. She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Joan, Patricia and Rosalind; and three brothers, John, Wayne and Peter.

A devoted homemaker, Katherine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family above all else. She took pride in keeping a clean and welcoming home and was happiest when surrounded by her loved ones—especially while enjoying the sunshine outdoors, good music or preparing a home-cooked meal. Katherine was of the Catholic faith.

Katherine loved flipping through magazines and finding a good deal. She never went a day without her Oil of Olay. Although she primarily stayed at home to care for her family, occasionally she would work at different jobs when needed.

Those left to cherish Katherine’s memory include her beloved husband of 42 years, Thomas Rasmussen; her children, Kathy (Dale) Baker and Edwin Holt; her grandchildren, Dale (Cindel) Baker and Katherine (Seth) Lesch; her great-grandchildren, William, Simon, Alice and Louis Lesch. Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends also survive.

A service to celebrate Katherine’s life will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, 2025, in the Rhododendron Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home of Roan Mountain. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday.

The graveside service will follow at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Seth Lesch, Dale Baker, Edwin Holt, William Lesch and Simon Lesch.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2319 Browns Mill Road, Johnson City, TN 37604, or by visiting their website at www.alzfdn.org.

Words of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton is honored to serve the Rasmussen family. Office phone: (423) 542-2232.