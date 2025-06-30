Grocery store’s changes make shopping a hassle Published 11:04 am Monday, June 30, 2025

DEAR ABBY: The grocery store a mile from our house has recently gone through a major expansion and upgrade. I have shopped there my entire life. The store has two points of ingress and egress. I have always entered through the door most convenient for me. If what I need is on the east side of the store, I enter and exit via the closest door.

Since the expansion and upgrade, they now allow shoppers to enter only through one door and exit through the other. They will soon install gates to prevent shoppers from using the “wrong” door. I have an injury and will be having surgery soon. Walking through the entire store to pick up a couple of items located near the “exit only” door can be difficult. I am sure elderly patrons feel the same way.

I know the store is counting on spontaneous purchases by doing this, but it’s extremely non-customer-friendly. The quality of customer service can make or break a business. Without customers, a business will fail. Please send a message to grocery stores to change their methods. — ANGRY LOYAL SHOPPER IN OHIO

DEAR SHOPPER: I’ll try, but I’m pessimistic that the message will be heeded. I know many shoppers experience the same aggravation that you are feeling. The supermarket in my city has branches in different neighborhoods. At my branch, the management got the bright idea that completely rearranging the store would generate more sales, forcing customers to weave through aisles looking for items that were once easy to find. I don’t know how it has worked out for them because I now shop at a different store. If you have that option, take it.

DEAR ABBY: My husband is still in contact with his ex-wife. He gave her a huge divorce settlement because he felt guilty. She supported him financially through medical school, and he feels he needs to help her out every time she needs money.

The last time, she didn’t ask for it, but he had heard from his sister that she had declared bankruptcy, so he gave her a huge amount of money. When he told me he wanted to do it, I said no. If it were for a medical reason, I would have agreed, but it’s not. A few days went by, and when I asked if he was still bouncing around the idea, he said he had gone to her house and given her a check.

He knows this bothered me a lot. He gave me three options: I could be happy that we could help her, he would give me the same amount of money or I could get a divorce. How do you like those apples? I love my husband, but he is “too good” to people. He gives me anything I ask for (which I don’t), but this time I just don’t know. He did tell me he loved me but “had” to help her. What do I do? — PRESENT WIFE IN TEXAS

DEAR WIFE: If you love your husband, take a bite of that apple and be thankful he can afford to be so generous. However, if you feel that his generosity has somehow shortchanged you, and because Texas is a community property state, perhaps you should discuss this with an attorney.

