God did not create the stars to give us insights into the future Published 10:30 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Rev. Graham: I am going to a therapist who is highly esteemed and at the top of her specialty, and she says she is a Christian. I admit that I always feel better when I leave, with one exception. She spends the last few minutes of my appointment trying to encourage me with “astrology proverbs” such as, “If God created the stars, isn’t it reasonable to believe that He wants to send us messages through them?” I began sharing with her passages from the Bible. She looks at me and says, “I don’t know how you can believe things from the Bible that can’t be proven!” It has left me speechless. Should I be more open-minded about her philosophy of cosmic wisdom so that I can share with her God’s truth that changes not? – C.W.

Dear C.W.: The Bible tells us not to practice astrology (see Leviticus 19:26). This and other forms of fortune-telling were very common in the ancient world, but Deuteronomy 18:12 states that they are detestable practices. Why? Because God did not create the stars to give us insights into the future, but to witness to His power and glory. “The heavens declare the glory of God” (Psalm 19:1, NKJV). It is God’s Holy Spirit that guides us.

Christians do not follow astrology because we don’t need to. God has given us everything we need to know to believe Him, and He says, “Follow Me.” We do this by faith. We can trust Him now, in all of our tomorrows, and for eternity. The Bible tells us to marvel at the fact that He is the Creator. We do not understand the intricate pattern of the stars in their courses, but we know that just as surely as He guides them, He is charting a safe course for us.

(This column is based on the words and writings of the late Rev. Billy Graham.)