Edwin Francis Gerace Sr.

Edwin Francis (Ed) Gerace Sr., age 85, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on January 3, 1940, in Holyoke, Massachusetts, to the late Frank and Lena Gerace.

When Ed was very young, his family moved to Ludlow, Massachusetts, where he was raised on a 175-acre family farm. The farm had nearly every animal you could imagine, as well as a country store operated by his mother, Lena Gerace, and a Texaco gasoline service station.

In 1954, the family moved to Elizabethton, Tennessee, where his father, Frank Gerace, established and built the Tri-State Container Corporation on West Elk Avenue. Ed spent his high school years at St. Francis Preparatory School in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania. The summer after graduation, he went to New York City, where he worked as a runner for Loeb, Rhoades & Co. Not long after joining the firm, he returned to Johnson City and attended East Tennessee State University, where he earned a B.A. degree.

Following graduation, Ed enrolled at the University of Tennessee Law School, where he met a “country girl” from West Virginia named Jennie Gannon—who became the love of his life. Ed and Jennie began their long and happy marriage in 1968.

Ed served in the U.S. Navy Reserve from 1966 to 1968 and was stationed on the Pacific island of Guam during his active duty.

He was a longtime financial advisor and former partner of J.C. Bradford & Co., and later served as investment vice president of UBS Financial until his retirement in 2010.

Throughout his career, Ed was deeply involved in the Johnson City community, with a particular passion for the arts. He received the prestigious Community Involvement Award from J.C. Bradford and was one of the organizers of the Johnson City Development Association, serving as chairman from 1998 to 2000. He was a founding member of the Southwest Johnson City Neighborhood Association and served as a board member and chairman of the Johnson City Symphony Orchestra.

Ed was appointed to two five-year terms on the Tennessee Arts Commission by Gov. Phil Bredesen and served as chairman of the commission in 2007. He was an original member and chairman of the Johnson City Public Art Committee. Additionally, he served on the board of trustees of the Barter Theatre, where he was a member of the Advancement Committee and the Porterfield Society.

He was a member of the ETSU Alumni Association, the ETSU Foundation President’s Circle, and a parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and reader.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine Gerace.

Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife, Jennie Gannon Gerace, of the home; two sons, Edwin Gerace Jr. and his wife, Allyson, of Lexington, S.C., and Ben Gerace and his wife, Megan, of Birmingham, Ala.; his sister, Kathleen Gerace Charla of San Diego, Calif.; and four grandchildren: Benjamin Gerace II, Sophia Gerace, Charlie Gerace and Jackson Gerace.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be conducted Thursday, July 3, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Peter Iorio officiating, assisted by Deacon Mike Jacobs. The graveside committal service will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, 205 Whitney St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

Pallbearers will be Edwin Gerace Jr., Ben Gerace, Ed Basconi, Paul Garcia, Dick Pectol and Ronnie Garland.

The family will greet friends prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to one of the following, all of which Ed participated in: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 2211 E. Lakeview Dr., Johnson City, TN 37601; Barter Theatre, P.O. Box 867, Abingdon, VA 24212; The Birthplace of Country Music Museum, 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA 24201; or The River, 125 Main St., Johnson City, TN 37604.

