Carson Peters and Iron Mountain entertain large crowd at Covered Bridge Jams Published 12:14 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

1/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent A large crowd turned out Saturday night at Elizabethton Parks and Recreation’s Covered Bridge Jams to listen to hometown favorite Carson Peters and his group, Iron Mountain. 2/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Several folks listened to the music across the Doe River from Covered Bridge Park in the shade. 3/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent James McDowell of Iron Mountain plays a tune on the banjo during Covered Bridge Jams at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday evening before a large crowd. 4/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Carson Peters and Taylor Sparks share the mic during one of the group’s songs Saturday night. 5/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Food vendors were present for Saturday evening’s Covered Bridge Jams. 6/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Everyone enjoyed listening to Carson Peters and Iron Mountain during Saturday’s Covered Bridge Jams at Covered Bridge Park. 7/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Smiles were plentiful as Carson Peters and Iron Mountain entertained a large gathering for Covered Bridge Jams. 8/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Carson Peters has been entertaining crowds locally and nationally since he was a young boy. The 21-year-old Peters gained many followers after making appearances on “The Jay Leno Show” with Betty White, at the Grand Ole Opry with Ricky Skaggs, and on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.” 9/9 Swipe or click to see more Ivan Sanders/Star Correspondent Despite the hot temperatures, the show went on as Carson Peters and Iron Mountain delivered on Saturday at Covered Bridge Park.

Star Correspondent

Despite the sweltering heat, a large crowd gathered at Covered Bridge Park on Saturday night to enjoy the toe-tapping sounds of Carson Peters and Iron Mountain during the City of Elizabethton’s Park and Rec weekly Covered Bridge Jams concert series.

The 21-year-old Peters, a local favorite, led his band through a high-energy set featuring a blend of bluegrass and Christian music. Fans packed both sides of the Doe River, many seeking shade under trees while others set up lawn chairs near the stage to take in the live music.

Known for his fiery fiddle and smooth vocals, Peters treated the audience to a mix of fan favorites and newly recorded songs. The performance marked another hometown stop for Peters, who continues to build a national following.

Peters first captured widespread attention as a child prodigy on “The Jay Leno Show,” where he charmed guest Betty White with his playing. His career highlights include an invitation from bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs to perform “Blue Moon of Kentucky” at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as a turn on NBC’s “The Voice” as a member of Blake Shelton’s team.

A graduate of Elizabethton High School, Peters was a member of the EHS Vocal Ensemble under the direction of now-Councilwoman Deb Gouge and performed at his class graduation.

According to the band’s website, Carson Peters and Iron Mountain have since made multiple appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and have toured internationally, bringing their Appalachian sound to audiences around the world.

Covered Bridge Jams continues each Saturday through the summer, offering free concerts to the public.