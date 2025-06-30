Broad Street bridge to reopen Published 1:25 pm Monday, June 30, 2025

By Lynn J. Richardson

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced the long-awaited reopening of the Broad Street bridge, located on Elizabethton’s State Route 67.

An official ribbon-cutting is planned for Wednesday, July 2, at 3 p.m., with Deputy Governor/TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley and other federal, state and local officials on hand.

The bridge, a main thoroughfare for Elizabethton, closed following Hurricane Helene, which seriously damaged the bridge in late September 2024. While TDOT had initially estimated repairs to be completed in May 2025, they rescheduled and met their revised completion date in early July.

The closure has caused significant traffic congestion in downtown Elizabethton as detours reroute traffic through the city center.

It could not come a moment too soon for downtown business owners, who have noted a decline in foot traffic, traffic and parking issues, and reported delivery difficulties due to all through traffic being rerouted through downtown’s East Elk Avenue. Some events, like the Farmers Market and Elizabethton Parks & Recreation events, have had to be relocated.

Work to restore the bridge included diverting water, dewatering, drilling micropiles, jacking the bridge and pouring new footers.

Parking for the reopening event will be available at the Carter County Head Start building, located at 505 Academy Street.