Boil water notice issued for areas affected by main break near Happy Valley Elementary Published 8:35 am Monday, June 30, 2025

Elizabethton Water Resources has issued a precautionary boil water notice for system areas impacted by a water main break near Happy Valley Elementary School.

Affected areas include the Happy Valley and Central communities. Crews have restored service, and a follow-up notice will be released once water quality sampling tests are completed.

As a precaution, residents who experienced low water pressure during or immediately after the repair are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before cooling it for drinking or cooking purposes.

Boiling is not necessary for activities such as bathing, washing clothes or dishes.

For more information, contact the Elizabethton Water Resources office at 423-547-6300.