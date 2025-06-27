Virginia Ann Hardin

Published 10:26 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Virginia Ann Renfro Hardin, 91, Elizabethton, passed away Monday, June 23, 2025, at Life Care Center of Elizabethton after an extended illness.

A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Latta and Juanita Echols Renfro. Ann was a graduate of Unaka High School. She was a charter member of Unaka Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Elwayne Hardin, who passed away Oct. 25, 1983; a daughter, Cathy Ann McBane, who passed away Nov. 26, 2021; and a sister, Betty Hardin, who passed away Aug. 22, 2012.

Survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial was in the Blevins Cemetery.

Memorial Funeral Chapel was in charge.