Upcoming events Published 3:34 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Bites by the Bridge July 11

Bites by the Bridge Food Truck Court will be held Saturday, July 11, at Covered Bridge Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The food truck lineup for the day includes Blue Crab Bites, Snapp’s Craft, Cardinal Kitchen, Rivers of Love Coffee, Joelene’s Plain and Fancy, and Blended Pedaler.

Putt Putt in the Park

Putt Putt in the Park has been scheduled for July 27 from 1 to 7 p.m. in Kiwanis Park on West G Street.

Sponsored by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Dept., the event was originally scheduled for June 15 but was rescheduled due to anticipated inclement weather.

For one day only, Kiwanis Park will be transformed into a full 18-hole miniature golf course, offering families, friends and visitors of all ages a chance to test their putting skills in a beautiful outdoor setting. And the best part? It’s completely free to play! All putters, balls and scorecards will be provided on-site — just show up and tee off.

This event is “fore” anyone and everyone! Whether you’re spending the day with family, enjoying time with friends or simply looking for a fun way to spend your Sunday, everyone is welcome to participate. No registration is required — just walk up and play.

In addition to the mini golf fun, food trucks will be on-site serving a wide selection of food, drinks and snacks for purchase throughout the day, so you can grab a bite between rounds or enjoy a treat while relaxing in the park.

Food trucks include Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, Yankee Doodle Doggie and Good Karma Kettle Corn.

July Covered Bridge Jams

The July Covered Bridge Jams will be held each Saturday in the month except for July 5.

The July 12 performance features the Lauren Cole Band; July 19, Dan Herrell and iNK; and July 26, Bullseye Band.

Food trucks will be present at each Saturday night jam. Music will be performed from 7 to 9 p.m. each session.